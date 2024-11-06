Hands down, connecting with people is the best way to find a great new job.

People you already know but haven’t talked to in a while.

People you haven’t met yet, but you know it will be great to have them in your network.

There is one question you can ask at the end of every meeting that will make this entire process easier and more powerful.

Can you guess what it is?

You should wrap up the meeting by asking:

“Is there anyone else you think I should meet?”

By doing this, you will discover more great people you would never encounter otherwise. It’s a wonderful way to expand the power and diversity of your professional network.

You should also follow any positive response with:

“Would you be willing to introduce me to them?”

As we all experience, we get way too many spam messages and cold pitches. Most of us have learned to ignore many of the messages we receive from people we don’t know.

You can ensure the recipient will read your message by having a trusted connection introduce you. My son recently discovered the power of this, and his job search efforts are going smoothly because of it.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.