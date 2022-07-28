So many new layoffs!

And, so many heartbroken people talking about their love and loyalty for the employer, and how they feel betrayed. They thought they’d retire with the company.

Folks, that doesn’t happen anymore.

Companies that never had layoffs in their corporate history now use them to reach profitability, manage shareholder expectations, and execute strategic plans. I remember when it happened for the first time when I was at IBM.

I’ve experienced lots of layoffs from both sides of the table. It never gets easier. It’s never entirely avoidable or predictable

Always be looking

That’s why you have to look out for your career, and take care of yourself!

No employer cares about you as much as you care about you.

That's why you should always be looking for something better.

Something new…

Do your best work as an employee, of course. It's a transactional relationship and you both deserve outcomes proportional to inputs.

But, "loyalty to an employer" is misplaced.

Be loyal to your loved ones.

Be loyal to your friends.

Be loyal to yourself.

If you or a friend have been impacted by a recent layoff (or worry that one is coming, here are some resources that might help.