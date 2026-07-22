Invincible Career®

Invincible Career®

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Liz LaPoint's avatar
Liz LaPoint
20h

I receive random text messages from “recruiters” who say I’m exactly what they’re looking for based on my LinkdIn profile and they always include “there are only 5 positions left” to manipulate a sense of urgency. I instantly block and report spam—I have no LinkdIn profile 🙄

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