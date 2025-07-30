“I think my old boss is blacklisting me!”

My client was getting a sneaking suspicion that something was wrong. After several interviews and reference checks, potential employers would suddenly lose interest. It was happening so frequently that it no longer seemed like a coincidence.

So, they hired an agency to contact their former employer for a reference check (i.e., behaving like a potential employer in the middle of an interview process). Lo and behold, yes, the past boss was providing pretty negative and unfair feedback about my client.

My client briefly considered suing the past employer for defamation, but decided the hassle wasn’t worth it. Instead, they removed the employer from their resume and moved on (soon securing a new job).

Many states have laws that prohibit blacklisting past employees (check if your state does). You can also call your state labor department for more information about blacklisting statutes and find out what action you can take if you’re a victim.

Finding a new job is hard enough in this current economy. You certainly don’t need to add the additional challenge of dealing with a past employer who might be blacklisting you!

If you suspect it might be happening, consider asking a trusted friend or colleague to do a reference check with that past employer. Make sure you choose someone who can be professional and believable. Sometimes a recruiting agency will also help you with this check.

