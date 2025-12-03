Invincible Career®

Invincible Career®

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
María Tomás-Keegan's avatar
María Tomás-Keegan
4h

Focusing on what we’ve done, and celebrating it, rather than on what we haven’t yet accomplished, is a brilliant motivator that keeps us moving forward. Great tips on how to trigger our memories to make the long list of successes!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Larry Cornett
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Larry Cornett
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture