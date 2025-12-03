Get 50% off for 1 year

How did this year go for you (professionally)?

Just as I ask my career community to do every December, I’ve also been reflecting on my activities and achievements this year. All in all, I’m a little disappointed with my progress toward my goals this year (e.g., I’m stuck in the editing phase with my book).

However, I still kept working on my businesses, testing new business ideas, working out almost every day, hiking nearly every Wednesday, and managing a few vacations (e.g., 6 weeks in Alaska with my kids!).

We have to take our wins, no matter how small.

Regardless of how much you achieved this year, it’s a valuable exercise to capture everything you actually did accomplish. You might be surprised by how much you got done, even if you don’t feel like this was your best year ever.

Document everything

This week, start documenting everything you achieved this year. Don’t bother editing as you go or questioning anything. Let the list flow from your mind to your fingertips!

It helps to review your calendar. When I sat down to recall what I had achieved this year, my mind went blank. What in the heck had I been doing all year? Putting my calendar app into a Week view gave me enough of an overview to scroll through it all and see what kept me busy.

I also flipped through the pages of my morning journal. See? It comes in handy! That’s one reason I recommend it. The little book helped refresh my memory and reminded me of a few things I’d worked on that weren’t captured in my calendar.

You can also quickly scan your email inbox or other message threads. If you’re like me, you haven’t deleted all of your messages. Reviewing the subject lines and senders will trigger your memory of past projects, meetings, and other activities.

Your achievements can be both professional (e.g., launching a major project) and personal (e.g., taking yoga classes). All of your accomplishments matter!

Be forgiving

Don’t look back on the year and feel disappointed if you didn’t accomplish all the goals you wrote in January. You probably accomplished more things than you remember. I discovered quite a few items as I scrolled through my calendar.

I want you to feel more motivated and inspired about what you accomplished and what you will do in the new year, as well. Also, many of the professional items you identify will be helpful for your performance review.

Some of you may already have reviewed your annual performance with your managers. But I know that many of you will go through this exercise in January (it’s only a month away). Capturing your achievements now will help you prepare!

