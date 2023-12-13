After almost 5 years of publishing this newsletter, I feel like it is time for a change.

So, in the new year, I’ll be offering live monthly workshops, and the weekly premium emails will contain short workbook exercises to build up for those events. This means shorter, simpler actions you can take vs. the more complicated and detailed challenges I’ve shared over the last few years.

Premium subscribers will have free access to the live 1-hour workshops throughout the year. This is a value of more than $500! However, for the first time, I will open up these workshops to the general public to join us and attend for a fee. Of course, you can remain a free newsletter subscriber and simply choose to sign up for any of the paid workshops that strike your fancy.

The 12 workshops next year will follow the arc of a job search, starting and succeeding in your new job, and planning your career growth. For example:

Identifying your goals for a job search

Planning and closing the gaps to reach those goals

Defining your ideal employer and boss

Defining your ideal role

How to position and sell yourself

Targeting employers and finding your inside champions

How to interview strongly to be viewed as the best candidate

Landing great job offers and negotiating your compensation

Starting your new job the right way in the first 90 days

Planning your career growth in a company and beyond

Building awareness of who you are to become an opportunity magnet

How to ask for a raise or promotion and plan your next year

One big change I’m making is to offer a lifetime membership in my private Invincible Career community. Now, you can pay once vs. a monthly subscription fee, and I’ll invite you into my private Slack community, where you can stay for as long as you want!

Lifetime Membership

Note: A lifetime membership is good for the lifetime of the community (i.e., not your lifetime). If you cancel and request a refund, the refund will be equivalent to your payment minus processing fees and the monthly subscription fee for the number of months you’ve been in the community (normally $15/month).

The Invincible Career Community is a peer group of ambitious professionals to help you accelerate your career.

What do you get with your membership?

An invitation to my exclusive career community and office hours in a private channel there. Get the advice, feedback, and support you need to advance your career!

Free access to the live workshops with the community and me to discuss the career topics mentioned above (a value of more than $500).

Engage with me in the private office hours channel to get additional feedback and recommendations.

Of course, not everyone wants or needs a lifetime membership, so I still provide my monthly subscription for only $15/month. If you upgrade from your free subscription, you’ll receive:

A group coaching experience with a fresh workshop prompt delivered to your inbox every Monday.

An invitation to my career community in Slack, where you can stay as long as you are subscribed (vs. the lifetime membership).

Free access to the live workshops coming in the new year (worth more than $500!).

Immediate access to the full archive of newsletter issues and podcast episodes (over 500 issues).

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.