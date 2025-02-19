In my community meeting for premium subscribers this week, we reviewed elevator pitches and talked about how to improve them so you stand out and become memorable. One related topic that came up was owning your story.

You can’t be shy about what you’re good at doing and where you prefer to focus. Claim it and pursue it! You also can’t ignore things you may not be great at doing. Get ahead of it and own the surrounding story.

I want you to think about yourself from your earliest childhood memories up until yesterday's events. More importantly, think about how you want to be perceived and remembered. Aspirationally, how do you want to see yourself?

Document your strengths and weaknesses

Boldly claim all of your talents, strengths, and achievements. Don’t be shy! It’s not bragging when you’re the only one who will see the list.

I also view this exercise as a confidence-building activity. We sometimes forget what we are good at doing since we focus so much on our failings (or maybe that’s just me).

Doubling down on your strengths is one of the best ways to advance your professional career. If you haven’t read the following book before, I recommend it. This version is the updated 20th-anniversary edition.

Now, Discover Your Strengths by Marcus Buckingham and Donald O. Clifton (that’s my affiliate link)

You also shouldn’t feel nervous about listing what you believe are your weaknesses. This exercise is for you, so no one else needs to know.

However, if you do have apparent weaknesses that others can identify (and don’t we all?), get ahead of them. Be proactive and decide what you want to do about it.

Some of your “areas for improvement” are worth investing time to minimize a weakness or even transform one into a strength. I’ve shared my own example of public speaking. It was definitely a weakness for me several years ago.

I could have accepted it and moved on (e.g., “I’ll never be good at public speaking, and there’s nothing I can do about it.”). Or, I could have worked around it (e.g., “I’ll avoid situations that require me to speak in front of others, or maybe I’ll just ask someone else on my team to talk at that event.”).

Instead, I faced my fears and signed up for training. I slowly became better at it, and now I actually enjoy being on stage!

You’ll have to decide what you want to do about your areas for improvement. Some things will always be a personal weakness. For example, I’m not tall enough to be a decent basketball center. I see no point in even bothering to address that issue. 🤣

However, as I did, you may find that some issues are worth exploring to see if you should work on improving them.

This puts you in control

Someone will inevitably ask you about your strengths and weaknesses in a job interview. If you have already documented them, you can easily flow into answering those questions. You’ll smile and tell your prepared stories that highlight your talents and show how much you’ve grown.

Dedicating time to this exercise is also the secret to eliminating impostor syndrome. It will help you center yourself on who you truly are. Being radically honest about your strengths, talents, weaknesses, and flaws enables you to claim your power.

Discard any labels or assessments that others have used to describe you in the past. Take ownership of defining who you are. You can’t be an impostor for something you no longer define yourself as being.

It is incredibly liberating!

Claiming your strengths and weaknesses puts you in the driver’s seat. You will own the narrative of your life story and professional history.

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. My wife and I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe.