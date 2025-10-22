Do people know you exist (professionally, that is)? Do they know what you do, what you stand for, and how you think?

There are many ways to share your knowledge, expertise, and philosophy online. As you know, I recommend you “put yourself out there” if you want to be discovered, become an opportunity magnet, and have good things come your way.

For some people, that can be through social media, writing online, creating and sharing videos, posting photos or illustrations, etc. But some people struggle with writing or visual expression. Others don’t want to be on camera. I’m one of those people. I occasionally record video, but I don’t enjoy it.

Podcasting is a fairly natural way to share your thoughts and express yourself with your voice. When I started my podcasts, speaking into a microphone with no visible audience or listeners felt a little strange. But it gets easier and easier every week (I’ve been doing it for over 5 years now).

My only regret is that I didn’t start my podcasts sooner. It takes time to find your voice, tune your message, and build an audience. So, the sooner you get started, the better!

Before you even think about equipment, hosting solutions, or recording a single episode, you have some homework to do. Take the time to plan what you really want your podcast to be.

Your goal

The theme

Name ideas

The description

Potential topics

Guest ideas

Frequency

Your goal

Who is your ideal audience? Be very specific. Why should they listen? What will they learn, how will they feel, and what will make them tune in for every episode?

What do you want to accomplish with your podcast? What’s in it for you?

Some potential goals:

Establish yourself as an expert on a topic.

Build awareness in your industry so people know who you are.

Use the podcast to meet notable people in your profession.

Leverage the podcast to get more speaking opportunities.

Use your podcast to generate more leads for your business.

Use the podcast to drive more book sales.

Use your podcast episodes to help people with specific problems.

Or maybe you just want to entertain people and have fun!

The theme

What’s the overall theme of your podcast? What are you trying to tell the world?

It can be specific and focused. For example, a podcast might be entirely about a particular TV show, and you discuss episodes every week. A surprising number of podcasts follow this model.

Or, your theme might be broader. For example, my Invincible Career podcast is about investing in yourself to get ahead in your work and life.

You could think of this as your elevator pitch for the show:

“My podcast is all about (fill in the blank). You’d enjoy listening to it because (fill in the blank).”

The format

There are many podcast show formats. Each has pros and cons. For example:

Interviews with guests

Monologue

Casual conversations with guests

Panel discussions

Reading or storytelling

You’ll have to decide which format works best for your goals and feels most natural to you. I mix monologue episodes and guest conversations for my podcasts.

Name ideas

Naming is tough! The simplest solution is to use your own name for the podcast (e.g., The Tim Ferriss Show). That’s great when people know who you are. It’s more challenging if your professional brand isn’t strong yet.

As you’ll see, many podcasts either use a descriptive name (e.g., Online Great Books Podcast) or something clever (e.g., Moms and Murder). You can experiment with both and see what you come up with.

I recommend running your name ideas by a few friends to see what they think. Even better, identify your ideal audience and ask some of them.

The description

How would you describe your podcast? You’ll need a summary and a longer description.

Research existing shows to see how they describe themselves. More importantly, how do podcasts in your space write their descriptions?

You want to attract people and encourage them to listen. You should also include keywords and phrases you think they’ll search.

Potential topics

Brainstorm a list of potential episode topics. This will give you a sense that you’re on the right track.

If you brainstorm and struggle to come up with even 10 ideas, your theme might not be suitable for you. But if the ideas flow and you have dozens of cool topics you want to cover, you’re onto something!

Again, review other podcasts in your space and see what they have shared. It will help stimulate your creativity.

Guest ideas

If you plan to interview guests or have conversations with people, who are your ideal guests? Who are the people your audience will find interesting?

Guests are a great way to attract listeners. Even if people don’t know you, they’ll tune in if they recognize your guest.

I keep a running list of people I want on my show. I add more people to it every week.

Frequency

Creating and maintaining a podcast is a commitment. Your listeners will expect you to publish consistently on the schedule you establish.

So, decide how much time you can spend on this:

How long will your episodes be (e.g., 20-30 minutes, an hour, two hours)?

Do you want to publish weekly, twice a month, or monthly?

Do you want to have seasons or keep publishing year-round?

Podcasting is a powerful way to build your professional brand and attract new opportunities.

Would you like to brainstorm some ideas with me? You can schedule a complimentary call.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate! 📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!