Do you have employees in Los Angeles?

If so, they need more from you right now.

As a Californian, I can tell you we're all feeling very unsettled and unsafe after the events that started this past weekend.

When the world feels unstable, your team looks to you for more than just direction at work. They need your compassion, reassurance, and humanity.

Some bosses might say, "Nope. Just separate life and work. Leave those real-world worries at the door when the workday starts."

That's BS.

You can't expect people to turn that off just because they're at work. We all have families and friends, as well as real lives, that are affected by this. It doesn't stop when we go on the clock.

Here’s what I’ve learned about leading a team through turbulent times:

Acknowledge the elephant in the room. Don’t pretend everything is normal when it clearly is not. Not even close. Let people know they can be human at work. Bring up the issues that are on everyone's minds and give them a chance to discuss them, if they want. Be completely honest (you're not a corporate mouthpiece). Share what you know, what you don’t know, and what you’re doing to get more answers. Uncertainty causes more anxiety than difficult truths. We're all adults. Pretending something isn't happening is ridiculous. Focus conversations on what your team can control at work and in their lives. When external events feel overwhelming, help your people identify where they do have power and control. Create psychological safety. Check in with everyone more often. Ask, “How are you doing?” and really mean it. Don't fake it. Don't brush off their concerns. Just listen and care. Some people may need more flexible schedules to deal with the disruption. You may need to ease the workload for individuals who are feeling emotionally overwhelmed and struggling to keep up.

Be human. Be compassionate. Be a source of calm.

A leader's energy is contagious. If you’re calm and supportive, it provides your team with a stable foundation to rely on and build upon.

Remember: People don’t work for a faceless corporate entity.

They work for YOU. A human being they hope will recognize and respect their own humanity, which can't function like an emotionless machine amid chaos.

Your team’s shared strength isn’t built on pretending that outside challenges and problems don’t exist. It’s built on facing them together with honesty, compassion, and unwavering support.

What’s one way you are supporting your team a little more right now? I’d love to see some examples in the comments.

