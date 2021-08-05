Invincible Career®

How location-independent is your job or business?

Morning Thoughts:

Can you travel and keep working?

Could you spend an extended vacation anywhere in the world and keep your business running?

Could you move anywhere in the world and take your job or business with you?

Location-independence was a huge consideration as I designed my current business of being a leadership coach, business advisor, and career coach.

I knew that I couldn't find a job — doing what I used to do — where I was moving.

I had to create my own "job" and design my business so that it could operate entirely remotely using my laptop and phone.

I probably run 90% of my business from just my phone. That gives me considerable freedom?

How free do you want to be?

