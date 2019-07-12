How to Leverage Introversion as a Career Strength
Being an introvert doesn’t mean you lack great management potential — but you need to play to your strengths - Issue #9
Most of us understand what it takes to advance our careers when we first start out as individual contributors (non-managers, aka individual contributors, or ICs for short): Get better at your craft, produce high-quality work on time, be dependable and reliable, work well with others, and don’t be a jerk.
This approach worked well enough for me when I beg…