Impostor syndrome can be a real pain, right? It’s like this shadow lurking in the background, making you doubt yourself even when you’re doing great things.

I totally get it—I've been there myself. But here's the good news: there are ways to manage it and even overcome it.

First, it's important to recognize that impostor syndrome often stems from early experiences where we were made to feel like we weren't enough. Visiting family over the holidays may reignite some of these memories.

BTW, Happy Thanksgiving! 🦃

These feelings can persist into adulthood, especially as we face new challenges or step into roles that demand more from us. The key is to start peeling back those layers of self-doubt and camouflage that we've built over the years.

One powerful step is to stop comparing yourself to others. You don't need to measure up to someone else's standards or achievements. Instead, focus on your own core truths—those things about you that are consistent and genuine.

What have you always been good at?

What do you truly enjoy?

When you center yourself on these truths, the impostor syndrome starts to lose its grip .

Another strategy is to acknowledge your successes. Often, people with impostor syndrome attribute their achievements to luck or other external factors. It's time to own your accomplishments! You’ve worked hard, and your success is a reflection of your skills and efforts.

Embrace it!

And remember, you’re not alone. Up to 82% of people have experienced impostor syndrome at some point. It’s more common than you might think, and there are communities and resources out there to support you.