Well, if companies want to play the AI game, you can too. Check this out!

“Jobright Agent streamlines your entire job search — proactively matching roles, customizing your resume, and applying for you.”

I’ve previously shared my conflicted feelings about AI. I don’t use it for my creative endeavors (e.g., writing, art), and corporations absolutely should not be feeding our content into their algorithms without permission and compensation. We can expect more lawsuits to arise over this issue.

Anthropic has settled a lawsuit from authors, who accused the Amazon-backed company of illegally downloading and copying their books to teach its AI system, in among the first deals reached by creators over novel legal issues raised by the technology. (source)

However, we all know that most corporations are heavily investing in AI to boost productivity and reduce expenses. The genie won’t be put back into the bottle.

They are using it to replace employees.

They are also using it to screen candidates for their job posts.

Candidates are now facing automated AI job interviews.

So, it has become a bit of an AI arms race to keep up as a human candidate! You can choose to ignore what’s happening, or you can embrace it and use the tools to your advantage.

Utilize AI to craft personalized cover letters tailored to specific job postings.

Fine-tune your resume using AI to align it with the job requirements better.

Prompt your favorite AI service to identify the gaps between a specific job posting’s requirements and your experience and skills.

Use AI tools to conduct in-depth research on a company, its products, the team, and the competitive landscape.

While I still recommend leveraging your network to secure warm intros and find inside champions for a few targeted opportunities, you can also use AI to apply to dozens of jobs every week in just a few minutes.

Before, I would have said that the ROI wasn’t worth it. It takes too long to apply to each job compared to your odds of hearing from those recruiters and hiring managers. But now? Now you can apply for jobs with just a few clicks a day and be done with it.

Every feature available on Jobright comes with a fresh batch of daily free credits. For those who require more flexibility, a paid option with unlimited access is available. Try it out and let me know what you think!

➡️ Want to chat with a human coach who has decades of industry experience as a tech leader and hiring manager? You can schedule a complimentary call with me.

Book a Free Call with Me

I’m Larry Cornett, an executive coach who works with ambitious professionals to help them reclaim their power, become more invincible, and create better opportunities for their work and lives. Do more of what you love and less of what you hate!

📕 Check out The Invincible Daily Journals!