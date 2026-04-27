A fulfilling career doesn't happen by accident, unless you are one of the lucky few. Building the right one for you is an intentional decision. It requires an excellent strategy, a good plan, and solid execution.

However, sometimes even the best-laid plans run into headwinds (e.g., the kind of disruptions happening in tech right now).

Are you at a pivotal moment in your career?

Were you recently passed over for a promotion you deserved in this last review cycle?

Did you get caught in the rounds of layoffs now running rampant through the industry?

Are you still safely employed, but feel stuck in a role that drains your soul?

Are you looking to make a big change and want to try something new?

Are you feeling a growing itch to step off the corporate treadmill and explore better options?

I know you probably already have the talent, skills, knowledge, and expertise to get what you want out of your career and life. Many of the people who reach out to me do! The problem is that you are dealing with the "Paradox of Choice." You could do almost anything with your life, but you are at a crossroads, facing a multitude of uncertain paths.



It's overwhelming! I get it. It happens to the best of us in moments like these.

What you need now is the perspective of an outside expert .

Someone who understands your situation and can help you get the clarity you need to move forward without blowing up your current safety net. An experienced advisor who has been in your shoes before, created their own successful life path, and has mentored others for decades as a corporate leader and career coach.



I know people are worried about this economy and the crazy job market (aren't we all?). So I'm introducing my new and more affordable 60-minute Deep-Dive Problem-Solving Session!



It's a concentrated coaching call to help you get unstuck and move ahead. The package includes:

📋 A pre-call questionnaire to focus our problem-solving conversation on the right issues.

☎️ A 60-minute call with me to dive deep into your background, concerns, and desired goals and outcomes.

⚙️ My recommended framework and process to help you plan the next steps with more clarity.

📄 A post-call summary to share the key takeaways and action items to help you move forward.

As always, the call is completely confidential. Your boss doesn't need to know about it. 😉

Schedule Your Call

Testimonials

“Just after our first coaching session, Larry was able to articulate the essence of my career situation and express in simple words what I wanted to get out of my professional journey. These words have become my career mantra.” — C.R.

“I cannot recommend Larry highly enough to anyone looking for executive leadership and career coaching. The confidence, courage, and self-awareness that I’ve gained from working with Larry have been invaluable.” — R.B.

“Oftentimes, I have relied on Larry’s deep experience in product design and leadership to bounce ideas on complex issues, and he has brought tremendous clarity to the decision-making process. I highly recommend Larry to anyone seeking career coaching!” — S.G.

Larry Cornett, Ph.D., is a career coach who spent 20+ years in Silicon Valley at Apple, IBM, Yahoo, eBay, and several startups as a designer, leader, and product and design executive. Whether you’re fighting for a promotion, navigating a layoff, or planning your exit to independence, he combines executive experience with psychological insight to help ambitious professionals reclaim their power and build an Invincible Career.