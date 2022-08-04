⏱ Invincible Daily Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this tip today

Identify one thing you could capture or record during your regular workday (or commute) that might interest your followers on social media.

When you already have a full-time job, it’s hard to find time to create content and post on social media to grow your audience. Gary Vaynerchuk talked about this issue years ago.

His solution is to stop overthinking things and overproducing your content. Simply go about your day as usual and capture content as you go. For example, he records himself on video talking about whatever he’s thinking about as he’s driving to his next meeting or sitting in his office.

I know it sounds crazy, but more people than you might imagine are interested in what you do, how you think, and how you go about your normal day. So, don’t struggle with coming up with wild and crazy unique content every day and spend hours editing and producing it.

Do this instead:

Take out your phone and write quick thoughts in your newsletter while you’re on the train, waiting for a meeting to start, eating lunch, or sitting in a waiting room. I do this all the time.

Record a short video while you’re walking to your next meeting or down the block to grab a coffee. Share your stream of consciousness about some issue you’re dealing with.

Take a photo during your commute or evening walk. Post it with your thought for the day.

Tweet a single sentence that captures how you’re thinking about something. I do this often.

If you’re doing your morning journaling, as I recommend, you should have dozens of morning thoughts to share. You’ll discover that the more you write these thoughts, the faster the creative floodgates will open.

By the way, I've really been enjoying "Simon Owen's Media Newsletter" by, you guessed it, Simon Owens.

He always has valuable insights that make me think about how I'm structuring my newsletter, marketing, and creative businesses.

Why do I mention him? Well, this is a great recent article about using your primary career to fuel your content creation. Very similar to GaryV’s advice.

Think of it like getting paid twice for the same time spent working. Clever!

