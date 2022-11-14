⏱ Invincible Career Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this today

Touch base with 5 people in your network and see if anyone knows of an opportunity that might be interesting for someone with your experience.

Below is why I recommend that you are always looking for your next opportunity. Always be interviewing.

You don’t have to accept a job offer if it isn’t a slam dunk improvement over your current situation. But it’s a good way to keep your options open.

Some data from a recent Harris poll:

71% of those looking to switch jobs say the job search is more complicated than anticipated.

63% say they’ve searched for a new job for over 6 months, and 48% report applying to more than 50 positions.

72% of job seekers say that companies are acting like they don’t want to hire anyone.

66% say they regret not starting the search sooner.

63% believe it would have been easier to switch jobs a year or two ago.

51% of job seekers agree that, at this point, they would take any job offer.

By the way, did you see my latest draft chapter?

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course.

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Twitter @cornett.