This Human Factors pamphlet changed my life over 30 years ago. I came across it one evening around 2 AM. I was walking the halls of a university campus building during my security guard shift.

Yes, I worked building security. No silver spoon here. I worked my way through college while I was a student.

I'm not sure why it caught my eye. But as I read it, it resonated so deeply with me.

I was wrapping up my undergraduate degree in Psychology and had already discovered that a BA was barely worth the paper the diploma was printed on. I found out that I couldn't get that “great job” I had imagined I would find after graduating from college.

So, I wasn't sure what I was going to do next. Get promoted to mall cop? Become a police dispatcher? Note: I actually did that for about a year after graduation. 🤣

However, thanks to this pamphlet, I discovered Engineering/Human Factors Psychology and knew it was meant for me. Off to grad school I went and my life completely changed forever.

It's funny when you realize how powerful serendipity is. If I hadn't noticed this pinned to a bulletin board on a wall in a dark hallway, I may never have pursued a tech career in Silicon Valley.

So, my advice for you is this:

Be open to new and unexpected experiences.

Break out of your routine and don’t get stuck in a rut.

Meet new people, try new things, and explore new places.

You never know what you might discover!

