You're good at what you do. Heck, you might even be great!

People also like working with you, right?

You have valuable talents, knowledge, skills, and experience that should attract lots of potential employers. So, why aren't you being bombarded with attention from recruiters and hiring managers?

I would guess it's because most of them don't know you exist.

Even a highly successful company like Apple with popular products still runs ads to attract customers. Why would they do this?

Well, even a trillion-dollar company knows how hard it is to get noticed in a busy, noisy world.

I've been a guest on several podcasts over the years. Every time a new show was published, I was messaged by potential customers who wanted to learn more about me and my services.

If you’d love to get discovered by potential employers, recruiters, managers, and professional peers, being on a podcast is a great opportunity. As I’m sure you’ve seen, hosts will share your episode on all socials, too.

However, it's difficult to find opportunities to be a guest on someone's podcast. Unless people already know about you (i.e., you have a strong professional brand), you'll have to cold email many folks.

Not fun. And it doesn't work well.

Luckily, there is a better way! I recently discovered PodMatch.

PodMatch matches hosts and guests based on their expertise, preferences, and relevance. As a guest, you create a profile and one-pager that helps connect you with relevant hosts via AI-powered matching. You can then message the hosts to confirm whether you’re a fit for the show and if you’re interested.

Check it out, and let me know what you think!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

