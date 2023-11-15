Assumptions will mislead you. I experienced this many times during my corporate career.

Assumptions I made about others.

Assumptions colleagues made about a situation.

Assumptions others made about me and my teams.

False assumptions can lead to:

⚠️ Failed projects and products

⚠️ Organizational mistrust

⚠️ Bruised relationships

⚠️ Damaged careers

I never could stand the ridiculous corporate game of:

He said…

She said…

They said…

We can eliminate so many false and damaging assumptions with simple conversations. Bring people together, challenge assumptions, and uncover the actual truth.

Don't rely on hearsay.

Make this part of creating a healthy organizational culture before the bad habit of making assumptions derails everything and everyone.

Refer a friend

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.