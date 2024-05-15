So, I just spent the last few weeks building a custom AI Coach that leverages:

My career experiences from the past 30+ years.

20 years in the tech industry as a contributor, manager, leader, executive, and startup founder and CEO.

My ~8 years of career and business coaching.

16 years of solopreneur experience across three different businesses.

2.2 million words of the content I’ve written.

My many years of podcast episodes and videos.

And tuned with additional data that I keep feeding the AI every day.

Right now, I have it available on my website, where you can hear it speak in my voice (click the little sound icons). It does sound a lot like me. Kind of freaky!

I recently added a phone number so you can text it, too. Just text +1 (251) 257-7691 with any questions related to career growth, job searches, job interviews, leadership, professional development, etc.

You can think of the AI as an advanced, powerful search engine for all of my articles, podcasts, and videos. It works better than anything else I’ve experienced!

Another cool thing is that it allows more people to access my coaching for a fraction of the cost of a paid one-on-one engagement.

Is it the same as talking with me live? Of course not.

But, talking to me live costs 20X more!

Try it out now for free, and let me know what you think.

Do you have a friend who could use some career advice but can’t afford a coach? Let them know about my 🤖 AI Coach! It’s quite helpful if I say so myself. 😉

