My next live Fireside Chat with Q&A will be on May 30th. Join us for a conversation about careers, job searches, job interviews, offer negotiation, professional growth, and more! I'm limiting attendance, so sign up to save your seat!

Save Your Seat!

Have you ever checked a potential employer’s references?

They will certainly check your references during the job interview process. You should check theirs, too.

Several years ago, when I was still in the job market, I leveraged my network to learn more about a potential hiring manager. I messaged multiple people to find out if they knew that person or might know of people who worked with or for that person in the past. Someone usually knew someone who had—or was connected to someone who did.

You can also use LinkedIn to track down the manager’s past employers, as well as employees at the current company and past companies. You may have to speak with a few people to identify folks who actually worked for the manager you’re researching.

Most people want to be helpful. You can ask them for a brief call or Zoom session to get more information about the company and hiring manager. Note: you’ll have better luck doing this with a previous employee who is more willing to open up and be honest than a current employee who might be a little nervous about sharing information that could get back to the manager.

It's also interesting to ask the manager directly for some references you can talk to. I'd wait until you have an offer, though.

Then ask, "Would you be willing to make an introduction to a few of your past direct reports? I find it to be a very helpful way to understand a new manager and their leadership style."

How they react to this question is rather telling.

A great manager smiles and says, "Of course! I'd be happy to introduce you to some of my past team members." They know they're a great manager, and they know it will help close the deal if you talk with their past employees.

A so-so manager is a little cautious. They may say, "Sure, some people would be good for you to meet. However, there are a few that I didn't have a great relationship with, though."

A terrible manager won't be willing to do it. They’ll make excuses about why it’s unnecessary, might be a burden on those people, or won’t give you any helpful information. This tells you they know most people will only say negative things about them.

Never accept a job offer without doing your homework and learning the truth about your potential manager’s leadership style and track record. You want to ensure you are going to end up working for an outstanding leader, not a disastrous one.

If you don’t research your potential boss, you’re rolling the dice on your career and future.

Thank you for reading Invincible Career®. This post is public, so feel free to share it. Share

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.