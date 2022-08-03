⏱ Invincible Daily Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this tip today

Record a short video of your face while you’re rehearsing your elevator pitch or during a Zoom call. Review it to check your microexpressions.

So many meetings and job interviews are conducted over video chat now.

Convenient? Yes.

Tricky? Also yes.

They’re a little unnatural, so we miss the more subtle body language we could pick up on in person. It’s a little harder to read the room. I’ve found that this leads to everything being focused on verbal tone and faces (it’s all we have!).

You may have heard about microexpressions before. If not…

A microexpression is a very brief, involuntary facial expression humans make when experiencing an emotion. They usually last 0.5–4.0 seconds and cannot be faked.

So, your face can betray your emotions, whether you like it or not.

A brief flash of annoyance.

A split-second lip curl of disgust.

An eye roll of contempt.

Unfortunately, we’re often unaware of these expressions. They’re unconscious and occur so quickly.

So, recording yourself on video helps. It answers the question, “Did I really make that face out loud?”

Does your face have a “visual tell”?

Has a microexpression ever caused an issue for you?

Please share a story in the comments. Would love to hear it!

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course (launching later this year).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Twitter @cornett.