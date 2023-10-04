Smart and ambitious people frequently believe one thing that simply isn’t true.

They believe they can succeed and thrive in any environment.

This happens because they often have succeeded in many different types of organizations and companies. However, eventually, we all run into a situation that shakes us up and wakes us up to the reality that we cannot thrive in every single scenario we encounter in life.

I was talking with someone about this last week. They were doubting themselves after encountering a toxic work environment and facing a setback. So, I asked, “Would you agree that a great white shark is an effective predator in the ocean?”

They said yes. I then asked, “Would you agree that an African lion is an apex predator on land?”

Again, they said yes. I followed with this:

“However, if you dropped a shark onto the savanna, it would fail miserably at being a predator there. In fact, it would soon die. Likewise, drop a lion into the ocean, and it would soon discover that it was no longer an apex predator. Like the shark, it would soon die in that unfamiliar environment. You can be amazing and thrive within many environments, but there are some places you just won’t be able to succeed.”

It doesn’t matter how talented you are. If you are working for a terrible boss who doesn’t support you, you will fail. If you are working in a toxic environment where you are never set up for success, you will fail.

And it will not be your fault!

Therefore, it is so important to perform your due diligence when seeking a new job and choosing your next boss—and, yes, you should choose your next boss.

Talk with your network and meet with past employees. Make sure you are selecting a work environment where you can survive, succeed, and thrive.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.