Video is a powerful way to raise awareness of who you are and showcase yourself, how you think, and what you do.

You would like potential employers, bosses, or clients to discover you, right? Sharing videos on your social media usually yields higher engagement than text, and that’s a very good thing.

Some of the most influential people online publish content on video channels:

I do have a channel on YouTube. I also post videos on TikTok and Instagram. But I hate being on camera. I keep trying and trying because the metrics show that sharing videos works. I still don’t like it, though.

So, now I’m experimenting with sharing faceless videos to make the algorithm happy while not stressing myself out. I record my voice to share a thought while showing a photo or video. It’s pretty easy to screen-record and use my microphone on my iPhone. Here’s an example.

To spark your imagination, here are 14 faceless YouTube channel ideas. Please note I’m not trying to talk you into making money on YouTube. I just want to expand your thinking about what is possible with video and show some examples of folks doing it while avoiding being on camera.

If you try it, please share a link to your video in the comments so we can check it out!

I’m Larry Cornett, a success coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.