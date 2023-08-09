A client was recently interviewing a candidate for a job opening. The interviewers asked, “So, why are you looking for a new job?”

The person responded they were perfectly happy with their employer and job. Then, they added something about looking for “better opportunities.”

The interviewing team was irritated because they felt this person wasted their time. If the candidate was so happy, why were they interviewing? Why didn’t they mention anything about why they were interested in the company and role?

I get what the candidate was trying to do, but they handled it poorly. That was a pretty weak answer that wouldn’t inspire any interview team. Unless they stepped up their game, they probably didn’t receive an offer.

It’s true that you don’t want to seem desperate during a job interview. And you don’t want to badmouth your current employer, either. But there should be a good reason you’re not 100% satisfied in your current role. There should also be a great reason you’re interested in the potential employer. Otherwise, why are you interviewing with them?

Some examples of reasons you’re looking for a new job:

You enjoy your current job, have learned a lot, and have some great success stories. But there aren’t opportunities for you to continue growing in the company.

You’re interested in moving into management, but no management roles are available with your current employer.

It’s publicly known that your employer is struggling financially, so you’re seeking a role with a more stable, growing company.

Your company recently changed its mission and priorities, which no longer align with what you’re seeking for your career growth.

You’ve had a lot of experience working in larger corporations, but now you’re seeking a smaller company or startup's energy, passion, and velocity.

Or, you’ve worked in small companies, so now you’re interested in working in a larger corporation where you can learn from smart colleagues and enjoy the structure and mature processes.

Your job search might be tied to a desire to move to a new city or country.

Your current employer is demanding a “return to office,” so you’re seeking an employer with a more flexible, remote work model.

Some examples of reasons you’re interested in this potential employer:

You believe in their mission and would be excited to join them and become a part of it.

You love their products and have dreamed about becoming part of the team that builds them.

Their leadership team inspires you, and you would love to join and learn from them.

The specific team inspires you, and you would love to join and learn from them.

You’ve always been impressed by the company and its accomplishments, so you’ve always dreamed of working there someday.

You know you have unique talents, skills, and experience that would let you immediately bring value to the company and the role.

I think you get the idea. You don’t want to seem desperate, but you should seem ambitious and passionate. There should be an obvious reason you’re looking for a job and a good reason you’re interviewing with this potential employer.

