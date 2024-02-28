I think almost everyone deals with impostor syndrome in their life. I’ve talked about this before.

Some people overcome it and move on. Unfortunately, some people seem plagued by it forever. And they let it hold them back from achieving greater things in their lives and careers.

One area where I clearly see this is social media. Some people are so shy and worried about saying the perfect thing that they say nothing.

If my career taught me anything, it’s that quiet people don’t get noticed, and they rarely get hired or promoted — unless they have a magical benefactor looking out for them.

By the way, very, very few people have a champion who is going to look out for them and make sure they get noticed and promoted. I wouldn’t wait around for it to happen!

If you haven’t been paying attention, authenticity is in. We’ve all grown weary of the perfect image of social media influencers who polish their posts and videos until they are flawless.

Yawn… Boring, boring, boring!

We want to see your humanity (e.g., don’t use AI to write your posts).

Don’t worry about being perfect and polished.

Let the world see how you think!

I use social media a lot for my businesses. Posts that I carefully craft often fall flat. Stuff that I bang out in a few seconds — just to get my burning thoughts or opinions into the world — will sometimes go viral.



No matter what, me being me attracts my people. It turns away a lot of folks who don’t like me and how I think. That’s fine. We’re not right for each other, anyway.

So, stop being shy online!

Share your thoughts as they pop into your head. Let the world see who you are! Attract the right people so you will attract the right opportunities and work cultures. That will save you a lot of time later.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.