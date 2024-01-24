One of my friends was just laid off a few weeks ago. Another one was laid off today. Unfortunately, it’s looking like this will be business as usual for many companies, including large tech corporations that used to treat layoffs as a last resort—like Google.

I'm guessing someone you know has lost their job recently. I hope it wasn’t you, but I know that’s possible.

You may feel you should immediately begin your job search, but please don’t do that. Your head isn’t in the right place, and you’re probably feeling sad, angry, or stressed out. Your confidence has probably been shaken a bit.

I remember interviewing a candidate once who had just been laid off the previous week. They were incredibly bitter about the experience, and it came through during the meeting. They kept saying negative things about the previous employer, their manager, and that company’s culture.

Unfortunately, all of this meant they didn’t interview well for the position. So, they didn’t receive a job offer from us. That’s a shame because it may have turned out differently if they had waited a few weeks before starting their job search.

There are some other common mistakes people make right after losing a job. So, I wrote more about avoiding them and handling things well right after a layoff. That’s the first article linked below.

I included a couple more articles below about staying off the layoff list and recognizing when a layoff might be coming for your organization.

