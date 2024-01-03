You know, it is possible to enjoy life sooner than during your retirement phase. Why do people put things off?

Yes, it's great to work hard, prepare, and plan your future. But don't wait too long to enjoy that future because tomorrow is never guaranteed.

Create a reasonable working schedule that lets you enjoy life now! I know that’s easier said than done. But, if your employer doesn’t respect your personal life, it might be time for a change this year.

I saw a lot of people sharing their New Year’s resolutions lately. I noticed an interesting trend of more personal goals than professional goals this time around.

“I want to read more fiction for enjoyment this year.”

“I want to take more time for myself.”

“I want to go on more vacations.”

“I want to spend more time with my family this year.”

“I want to go to more concerts and dance more often.”

I also noticed more people sharing stories of burnout than ever before. Very few were looking forward to going back to work this week. Sure, we often complain about the end of the holidays and the start of work.

But that feeling seems more pronounced this year.

I know it’s kind of funny for a career coach to talk about focusing more on your personal life than on your work life. But your job will suffer if you burn out. You won’t feel like working if you’re feeling down.

So, my wish for you is to find a greater balance in 2024. Intentionally schedule time every week to take care of yourself and do something just for you, whatever that might be. For example, I love to go hiking or skiing every week. If I miss my day outside in nature, I start feeling overworked and depressed.

What are you going to do to enjoy your personal life more this year?

