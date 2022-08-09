⏱ Invincible Career Daily Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Find your school (e.g., college, university) on LinkedIn and follow its page.

Your alumni network can be a valuable resource for your career. If you haven’t already done so, search for your school on LinkedIn, find its page, and follow it. For example, here is the page for Rice University.

Many people have discovered that sharing a connection with fellow alumni can open doors to all kinds of opportunities.

I’ve found interns at my past schools.

I’ve mentored students.

We’ve hired fellow alumni.

Universities are often seeking guest speakers from industry.

Your alumni connections can help you with warm introductions to hiring managers and other corporate decision-makers.

LinkedIn Groups can also be a useful resource for connecting with people from your schools. You can search groups and find relevant ones of interest. For example, here are the results for Rice University.

Building and maintaining a powerful professional network is always a good investment!

