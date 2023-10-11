You have a rare and fantastic opportunity when your boss quits (or gets fired). But move fast, or you’ll miss your chance.

You may get to choose your next boss!

Of course, the clock is ticking, so you must find excellent candidates immediately. But where do you look? Here are some ideas:

Reach out to great bosses you’ve worked for in the past and would love to work for again.

Chat with amazing past colleagues who’ve climbed the ladder to reach the appropriate level.

Connect with the trusted people in your network who know the best talent.

Message a leader you’ve followed online for years and admire.

One of my clients is in this situation right now. So, I immediately thought of two leaders who would be perfect for the new opening.

Why wait and hope the senior leadership team finds someone suitable? I’ve been in that situation before, and it didn’t end well. The execs hired an absolute jacka$$ who didn’t know what they were doing. It immediately made our lives miserable.

Hope isn’t a brilliant strategy when so much is on the line. As you already know, a great boss can accelerate your career and make work a pleasure. But, a terrible boss can set your career back and make your life a living hell.

