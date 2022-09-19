Why do I love so-called “lifestyle businesses”?

Why do I think they’re a brilliant choice for people who are ready to leave the 9-5 world but feel overwhelmed by the idea of building a large company with investors, employees, and a lot of complexity?

Well, let me take you on a walk with me down memory lane to illustrate how quickly you can start a simple business like this to replace the income from your job.

I created my first lifestyle business in less than a day after a layoff. It doubled my annual income from what I had been earning from an earlier employer. I secretly created my second lifestyle business in about a week as a potential side hustle. I immediately landed a part-time client with a retained engagement of $10K/month. I built my third lifestyle business in about two weeks. I’ve been running this business ever since then, and I haven’t worked in a 9-5 job for over 12 years.

Nothing will give you more freedom and security than running a business you fully control. Read the rest here:

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course (launching later this year).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Twitter @cornett.