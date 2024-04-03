We discussed this topic during my Job Search workshop on Monday. It’s probably one of the most common questions someone will ask when they meet you — whether you’re attending a social function or talking with someone on a job interview panel:

“So, what do you do?”

What would you say if I met you for the first time and asked you that question?

Unfortunately, most people immediately leap to the tried-and-true framework of “Employer + Job Title.”

“I’m a Google engineer.”

“I’m a designer at Amazon.”

“I’m a manager at Safeway.”

“I’m a technician with Comcast.”

“I’m an accountant with Jackson & Jackson.”

However, when you resort to this type of answer, it’s not a very powerful or memorable way to introduce yourself or describe what you do. Now, you sound the same as every other person in that profession in that company.

Also, what happens when you quit that job — or your employer lays you off? What happens when you leave that profession? Your simple identity immediately fades away.

Instead, work on your answers to the questions below and stop using generic job duties and responsibilities. This is especially useful when interviewing for a new job because it explains how you add value and why someone would want to hire you.

What higher-level value do you deliver in your work (e.g., how you drive revenue, save the company money, delight customers, avoid colossal failures, etc.)?

What are your “Hero Stories”? What are your most significant, quantified achievements and wins from your entire professional career?

What is your “elevator pitch” statement that sells you to a potential employer? Thinking from an employer and interviewer’s point of view, what could you say that they would find intriguing enough to keep talking with you?

What is the employer’s most significant pain and need? How can you describe yourself and what you do in a way that makes you sound like the dream solution to their problems?

Here’s a simple example.

BEFORE

Them: “So, what do you do?”

You: “I’m a small business accountant with Jackson & Jackson.”

AFTER

Them: “So, what do you do?”

You: “I’m the accountant small businesses call to ensure the owners don’t end up in jail if they fumble their tax returns. No one else in the city has my reputation, experience, and attention to detail.”

I know which accountant I’d prefer to hire!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.