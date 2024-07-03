Ever wondered how you can take control of your career and life to achieve true freedom and fulfillment?

Well, I recently talked with Nirish Shakya about this for his podcast, Design Feeling.

In this episode, Nirish engages in a thought-provoking conversation with me, a former designer and executive turned Freedom Coach. I share my journey from Silicon Valley to a life of freedom near the mountains, revealing my strategies for achieving career invincibility. Emphasizing the importance of finding joy and meaning in work, I discuss self-improvement, financial autonomy, and effective self-marketing as keys to a fulfilling career.

I highlight the power of having options and not being overly reliant on a single job, which allows individuals to refuse unreasonable demands from their employers. The conversation underscores the balance between career growth and personal contentment, stressing the avoidance of external validation and regrets.

I also discuss the significance of posting on social media to build engagement and personal brand and share practical advice for engaging on professional platforms like LinkedIn.

Whether you're feeling stuck, overwhelmed, or just looking for some motivation, this episode is packed with practical tips and thought-provoking advice!

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

