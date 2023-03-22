Join my next live Career Q&A session on March 27th! Send me your LinkedIn profile and I’ll select a few examples to give my feedback about how to improve them.

Save Your Seat!

Photo by devn on Unsplash

There’s one thing you could do to get noticed by the right people in your industry. But if you’re like many folks I know, you’re not doing it yet.

Turns out, I’m not the only person who recommends this, either. A very successful entrepreneur recently suggested it, too. So, I guess I’m not crazy. 😂

"Remember: the person who writes gets the attention."

— Nathan Barry

My friend Peter shared an article with me yesterday. It was written by Nathan Barry, the successful founder of ConvertKit. In it, he talks about how frustrating it can be to see others getting all the attention.

For example:

You worked hard on a pretty cool project, but no one at work seemed to notice.

You’ve created something better than what others have put out there, yet those folks get more press than you do.

You have more experience and wisdom than dozens of people who seem to have way more followers and fans on social media than you do.

Recruiters and hiring managers overlook you and reach out to other people in your profession.

You have less-experienced colleagues who get asked to speak at events, while no one has reached out to you about one, yet.

Just like any successful company with a product that sells well, half of the equation is doing the work. But the other half is promoting the work — and yourself.

The people who are getting noticed are learning and working, just like you do. But, they are also talking about it, sharing their experiences, discussing their journey, and teaching others what they know along the way.

This isn’t the first time I’ve recommended writing, publishing your words, and sharing your thoughts online. I tinkered with writing for decades, but I only got serious about it about six years ago when I started publishing stories on Medium. Then, I created my first newsletter on Substack, then another, and another.

But most people come up with a dozen reasons they can’t do it.

“I don’t know what to talk about.”

“I’m too junior to share what I’ve learned.”

“I don’t have enough experience to teach others.”

“No one is interested in what I have to say.”

“Writing is too much work.”

“Writing and posting content takes too long.”

Seth Godin has written over 8,000 blog posts and has more than a million readers. His articles are famously short. They don’t take a lot of time to write, and some of them are just about him sharing his quick thoughts. For example, here’s one he posted a couple of weeks ago.

Rituals The things we do each day, every day, often arrive without intent. By the time we realize that they’re now habits, these random behaviors have already become part of how we define ourselves and the time we spend. Bringing intent to our rituals gives us the chance to rewire our attitudes. But first we need to see it.

That is the entire blog post. 58 words. Do you think it took him hours to research and write that one?

Stop waiting until you “feel ready.” Just get started.

The more you write, the easier it gets.

The more frequently you publish your thoughts, the faster the process becomes.

The more consistently you share your experiences, point of view, and wisdom, the more you will get noticed, build a following, and attract opportunities.

So, if you want to do one thing that will help get you noticed, start writing this week!

This post is public so feel free to share it with a friend who might benefit from this tip. Share

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

Interested in being a little more active every day? I know many of us sit at our computers for way too many hours. So, I've been sharing fitness accountability posts here.