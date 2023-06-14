We all know there will be a day when we retire from the workforce.

For some of us, that moment seems far, far away. For others, it’s looming right around the corner.

However, what most people don’t realize is there will also be a day when your earning potential peaks. From that point forward, it will be increasingly difficult to make more than you earned in previous years.

“Women reach their peak earnings at the age of 44, earning on average $66,700. Men reach their peak earnings at the age of 55, earning on average $101,200.”

This is true for most people, but not all. You may already be earning more than that average, of course. You may be lucky and continue to progress in your career well past the age of 44 or 55.

But wouldn’t you like to make as much as you possibly can for the work you do? Why would you settle for less? Also, even if your peak is later than average, you will still hit a point of peak earnings at some point in your life (unless you're immortal).

In the episode and newsletter linked below, I share my latest draft book chapter with some recommendations for maximizing your earning potential while you can and reaping the rewards of that investment later in your life.