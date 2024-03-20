“If opportunity doesn’t knock, build a door.” — Milton Berle

Hoping for a great new job isn't a real strategy…

However, that’s precisely what I see some people doing. They update their LinkedIn profile photo with the “Open to Work” badge, post once about looking for a new job, and wait and hope someone in their network will send them something.

Others write the best resume they can, apply online to dozens of jobs every week, and sit back and hope a recruiter or hiring manager will contact them. Usually, nothing happens.

Taking control of your career with some serious connecting, planning, and action is necessary — especially in this miserable market! You’re gonna have to build some doors to work your way into a great opportunity.

For example, one of my clients proactively set up a professional meetup where he lives. He didn't see what he wanted, so he created a group! He built the door.

There was an unexpected surprise. The CEO of a major appliance brand showed up for the meetup. My client made a great connection with him.

Turns out the CEO is big on startups, especially in the space my client is focused on. So, they're going to keep talking!

Do you think hanging out with a CEO and adding them to your network might open doors for you later? You bet it will.

So, if opportunity isn’t showing up at your doorstep, go out and do something to make things happen for you. Go beyond what everyone else is doing when they take the easy route of applying to hundreds of jobs online and hoping — just hoping — someone might call them later.

