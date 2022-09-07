⏱ Invincible Career Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this today

Smile at someone! Smiling is one of the easiest ways to feel more confident instantly. It releases endorphins which make you feel better and boosts your self-esteem. Also, when you smile at someone, they are more likely to smile back at you. Both of you feel more positive, and you immediately begin feeling more confident.

Who doesn’t enjoy feeling confident? While there are strategies for building and maintaining lasting confidence, sometimes you need to feel a little more confident right now.

Smiling is one of those ways. To feel more confident when talking with someone in person or over Zoom:

Genuinely smile when you meet them, as if you’re catching up with an old friend.

Make sure you smile with your eyes, too.

Smile when they smile, or when they say something that is funny or enjoyable for both of you.

