💡 Invincible Tip - More Useful and Unique Sites for Job Seekers (Issue #551)
Some of these services are off the beaten path
Everyone is aware of the usual suspects for searching job listings:
So today, I wanted to share a few sites you may not have heard of and some that are for more niche jobs:
The Ladders - Jobs paying over $100K
Jopwell - Advancing careers for Black, Latinx, and Native American students and professionals
Otta - Search for jobs based on the attributes you care about most
The Mom Project - Helping moms find jobs
Cool Jobs - Helping unique individuals find unique jobs
Contra - Find global and remote freelance jobs
Remote.co - Only remote jobs
We Work Remotely - Another remote jobs service
Remotive - Find your dream remote job
Flexjobs - Flexible, hybrid, or work-from-home jobs
Wellfound - Jobs at startups
Idealist.org - Jobs in the nonprofit sector
B Work - Jobs with B Corps (i.e., for-profit corporations certified by B Lab for social impact)
USAJobs - Jobs with the federal government
Entertainment Careers - Jobs in Entertainment and Digital Media industries
Medzilla - Jobs in Healthcare
Of course, there are many more job search sites out there for almost any niche profession or industry. You can use Google to search for things like “job search site for veterinarians” or “job search site for circus performers.” The internet is a pretty wild place!
