Join my next live Career Q&A session on March 27th! Send me your LinkedIn profile and I’ll select a few examples to give my feedback about how to improve them.

Save Your Seat!

I have some unpopular opinions job seekers don’t like to hear:

Your resume won't get you a job.

Your website is necessary, but not sufficient.

Your portfolio isn't enough to get you a job, either.

I know a very talented person who told Amazon they didn't have time to write and send an updated resume. They said, "Just check out my LinkedIn."

They got the job.

Another time, someone said, "Sorry, my portfolio is outdated. I'm too busy to update it." Meta said, "That's ok."

They got the job.

The same thing happened with every single job I landed.

My resume was an afterthought (e.g., “Oh, we need a resume to put on file.”).

I hadn’t updated my website in months (or years).

Where did I invest my time and energy? My network. You should, too.

Andrew Shearer is the founder and principal of BravePath, an executive search and coaching firm. We were talking about this issue in my Invincible Career community, and he said this:

"I tell job seekers that in order of importance: Networking LinkedIn Resume And yet almost everyone works on those things in the exact OPPOSITE order. Always be networking."

More gold from Andrew:

“Where I find value in helping people with their resume is that it helps them hone their story, which they can then draw on in their conversations including networking. The STORY matters. The resume manifestation of it matters less the more senior you are, imho.”

Too many people delay a job search and interviews because they're taking forever to create the perfect resume, design the perfect website, and update their perfect portfolio.

What a waste of time, and time is of the essence during a job search. So many lost opportunities!

When you're great at what you do, confident in your abilities, and have become an opportunity magnet, you can say:

"Take me as I am, or I'll move on and talk to an employer that recognizes my value."

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I currently live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane. We are completely snowed in right now!