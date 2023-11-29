Employers used to love me when I was in the 9-5 working world. I worked hard, put in long hours, and felt dedicated to the company’s mission.

However — sadly — some employers will weaponize your loyalty to take advantage of you and extract as much value as possible without compensating you for that additional time, effort, sacrifice, and commitment.

Then, when you push back to establish boundaries later, they get upset.

🧨 "I thought you believed in our mission?"

🔪 "Why can't you stay late tonight? Don't you care about your coworkers?"

💣 "Sorry, it was a tough quarter so we can't give you a raise. We'll catch you up next year!"

🗡️ "Why are you interviewing after all we've done for you?"

Never forget that loyalty is a one-way street with an employer. The days are over of companies looking after their employees until retirement. All the layoffs over the past 3 years should be a harsh reminder of that fact.

Take care of yourself and don't let a professional relationship cloud your personal judgment. Your unrewarded loyalty won’t pay your bills.

By the way, their words can apply to them, too.

"Hey boss, don't take it personally. It's just business."

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.