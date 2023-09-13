I have some bad news. Problems don’t just “go away” if you try to ignore them. Silence doesn’t always mean that concerns have been forgotten. They fester, grow larger, or come back to bite you in the butt later.

What’s worse than seeing a scorpion skittering across your bedroom floor?

Knowing there’s a scorpion somewhere in your bedroom, but you don’t know where it is right now. And you won’t be able to find it before you go to sleep tonight.

Yes, it’s not fun to face an unpleasant situation head-on. But it will only be more painful to deal with it later when it’s bigger, uglier, and nastier.

If you sense your manager isn’t happy with you, use your next 1-on-1 meeting to dig deeper and find out if there really is a problem. Then, address it.

If you have a problem with another employee, schedule a meeting to discuss and resolve the issue together.

If you need clarity about a situation, ask for more information now. Don’t put it off for days, weeks, or months!

Don’t live in a state of frustrating ambiguity. It will slowly kill your career if you let it persist.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.