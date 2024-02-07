“For the first time in the company’s history, we are seeing layoffs become business as usual at Google.”

— Stephen McMurtry, communications chair of the Alphabet Workers Union and a software engineer at Google

Even big corporations like Google are finally admitting this new strategy of continuous layoffs will become business as usual. I was still working at Yahoo when this activity was the norm. We had layoffs and re-orgs about every six months.

It seems like I’m reading about another layoff every few hours in my news feed.

If you ever thought a 9-5 job meant security, I hope you now see that simply isn’t true. I guess I was lucky to experience this early in my career. So, it changed how I view employment.

I survived the first-ever layoffs at IBM in 1993. Some poor folks fainted and passed out in the hallways upon learning they had lost what they thought were “lifetime jobs.”

I survived a few rounds of layoffs at Apple back in the late 90s. Apparently, the only thing that saved my job during an early layoff was my knowledge of UNIX. Little did I know what was coming with the NeXT acquisition. Whew!

I finally got caught in my first personal layoff at a startup. We were acquired, the parent company took our IP, and then they fired all of us. How nice!

The turmoil opened my eyes to what true job security and financial security mean. I had a young family to support, so what did I do? Did I frantically leap into a job search, hoping some employer would welcome me back into the warm embrace of 9-5 employment?

Nope. I did not.

I formed my first solopreneur company and launched a small design agency. Within a month, I was supporting my family and busier than ever.

It is so empowering to know you can provide for yourself without an employer taking care of you. Creating your services and offers, building a business, and handling the marketing and sales to land your own customers makes you incredibly confident.

Now, I know starting a business isn’t for everyone. But, taking control of your career and treating it like a business is.

YOU NEED TO TAKE CONTROL OF YOUR CAREER!

Do not rely on an employer to take care of you. They will not. It is a business, not a family. If they want to reduce expenses, increase profits, make the executives wealthier, and keep the shareholders happy, they will lay you off in a heartbeat.

Just ask the millions and millions of people who lost their jobs over the past 5 years!

Treat your career like a business that sells the product of YOU. You are the product that employers buy.

Make your product (i.e., you) as desirable as possible.

Understand what the buyers (i.e., employers) need and want.

Market yourself so everyone is aware of who you are, what you can do, and how amazing you are.

Network, network, network (I mean smart networking, not cocktail party schmoozing).

Always be looking for your next job. Always!

I’m working with a few clients right now who have been laid off. I have even more people in my community and social circle who thought they were safe. They kept thinking their jobs would be okay and said, “Nah, I’m happy where I am. I don’t need to look for a new job right now.”

Wrong. Guess who messaged me recently?

Yep, these people. They got laid off. It came as a big surprise.

Really? A surprise?

I guess folks haven’t been paying attention.

If you only take away one message from this, please start looking for your next career move.

Now.

You can set aside a small amount of time every week to connect with folks, look around, update your portfolio and interview presentation materials, freshen up your resume and LinkedIn, and start putting yourself out there to get noticed.

Why not?

What is the harm in people seeing you more often, getting to know who you are and what you do, and maybe — just maybe — reaching out to see if you want to work for them?

No one is twisting your arm. You don’t have to accept an interview request. You don’t need to accept a job offer.

But wouldn’t it be nice to be in such demand that you know you could get a job at a moment’s notice if and when you lose your job?

Believe me. Becoming an “opportunity magnet” will give you more confidence and a deeper sense of security than anything else.

