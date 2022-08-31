⏱ Invincible Career Tips are quick actions you can take to become a little more invincible in your work and life.

Try this today

You should follow some valuable accounts on Twitter (e.g., Tim Ferriss). Today, quote tweet something one of them shared, and add your unique insights. It’s a great way to get more engagement and followers on Twitter!

Folks, the social media strategy I recommend does work. Try it!



I replied to one of Tim Ferriss' tweets yesterday and quote-tweeted him. He retweeted me, and now my tweet is getting a lot of engagement. I'm also gaining new followers and subscribers. Tim has 1.8M followers, so his reach is just a wee bit larger than mine is. 🤣

I was wondering what happened this morning!

Replies and Quote Tweets work better for this strategy than a straight-up Retweet. A pure retweet shares the original account’s tweet with your followers, but no one sees anything about you, your thoughts on the topic, or your unique personality. Use a quote tweet to make yourself more visible!

Click or tap the Retweet icon.

Select “Quote Tweet” from the popup menu.

Add your extra thoughts and insights, then hit Tweet!

Let me know how this tip works for you! Check out my tweet if you’d like to engage and show me some love. 😊

Larry Cornett is a Personal Coach who can help you optimize your career, life, and business. If you’re interested in starting a business or side hustle someday (or accelerating an existing one), check out his “Employee to Solopreneur” course (launching later this year).

Larry lives in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with his wife and children, and a gigantic Great Dane. He does his best to share advice to help others take complete control of their work and life. He’s also on Twitter @cornett.