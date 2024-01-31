Once upon a time, I had a job I no longer enjoyed. The company was struggling, and the writing was on the wall. It would no longer be a place for career growth.

Also, staying too long would be a negative signal to potential future employers. Why did I stay in a failing company for so long? What was wrong with me?

So, I created my exit plan. Just as I always tell you, I didn’t want to rush things. I wanted the security of my existing job to give me confidence during my interviews. I wanted to make sure I found the best possible next move for my career.

Part of that planning included assessing myself.

Where was I weak?

Where did I want to grow?

What new skills, knowledge, and experience did I want to gain?

What would help position me as a strong candidate in the market?

Then, I began leveraging internal resources to get that training. I sought opportunities to grow and learn. I connected with great people inside the company and in the broader industry.

I was still doing my job, of course. However, I ensured I received as much benefit from that working relationship as the employer was extracting from me. That’s the way it should be! Never let an employer use you and not properly compensate you, which isn’t just about the money.

Take advantage of every benefit your employer offers! It’s easy to overlook these things when you’re busy with your job responsibilities. Many people do. But, you should always look for ways to develop yourself and continue to grow, which means leveraging things that may not be part of your everyday work tasks.

Seek training (e.g., new knowledge, professional skills, management, leadership, public speaking).

Keep your eyes open for opportunities that will help you learn and grow (e.g., stretch projects, speaking events, shadowing leaders, learning from other professionals in the company).

Expand and strengthen your network (e.g., great people inside the company, people outside the company, industry leaders).

We are no longer in a world where you stay in one job for your entire professional life. In fact, staying with an employer for too many years will limit your long-term success.

The clock is ticking in your job.

You will move on to something new at some point.

So, reap all the benefits your employer provides and invest in yourself to be the best you can be!

