If you’re seeking your next job, don’t restrict yourself geographically. The rise of remote work and significant improvements in our collaboration tools have opened up a world of opportunities.

In the past year, companies outside the U.S. have been courting more of my American clients. One already took a leadership role and relocated to Europe. Another one is in the final negotiation phase, with two employers making offers for leadership roles in Europe, as well.

Some of my friends and family have moved outside the U.S. Some even established citizenship in new countries (e.g., Germany, Australia). What’s kind of amazing is how much their quality of life has improved.

If you grew up in the U.S. and are a proud American, I wouldn’t fault you for thinking we live in the best place on Earth. Yes, we enjoy some pretty amazing things (e.g., our democracy, ease of starting a new business, and, usually, the economy). But the quality of life in the U.S. has been declining. We rank 28th in social progress and are only one of three countries declining in social progress over the past decade.

Our scores have dropped in:

Rights

Inclusiveness

Personal safety (so many mass shootings 😔)

Health

Access to quality K-12 education

Based on anecdotal evidence from my network, moving elsewhere has led to better work-life balance, health, fitness, and more time for friends and family. Quite simply, they are happier. People live their life, and they do work, but they don’t let their jobs consume them.

Plus, they’ve also enjoyed being in demand and treated better by their employers. The companies actually seem to appreciate and value them rather than treating them like a “headcount resource” that can be kicked to the curb when the company needs to meet its numbers for Wall Street.

I experienced this myself when I worked internationally (e.g., in China, Canada, Spain, France, and England). People treated me very well, and my advice was so valued. It felt pretty damn incredible.

So, if you’re considering a career move, don’t rule out a move to another country. An employer may ask you to relocate, or they may allow you to work remotely from the U.S. and travel to work with your team in person every few months.

