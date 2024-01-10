"What man actually needs is not a tensionless state but rather the striving and struggling for some goal worthy of him. What he needs is not the discharge of tension at any cost, but the call of a potential meaning waiting to be fulfilled by him." — Viktor Frankl

The last few years have been challenging, so I know many people were in survival mode at work. They were just happy to still have a job despite the incredible number of layoffs happening in the industry.

So, it might be tempting to go through the motions this year and not think about your future. But that often means:

You’re not getting paid what you’re worth because you haven’t asked for a raise.

You’re stuck in a role below your potential because you haven’t planned and pushed for a promotion.

You’re putting up with a job you don’t like because you haven’t started looking around for a better one.

Instead of spending another year like that, I encourage you to explore a meaningful and significant goal for your career in 2024.

What would be ambitious for you yet still achievable?

What might create a significant improvement in your working life?

How would your personal life improve if you achieved this goal?

What happens if you spend another year not reaching this goal?

What planning is required to make it happen?

What is the right timing and key milestones?

Who can help encourage you, support you, and hold you accountable for making progress?

