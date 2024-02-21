Do some people always bring you down?

I’m sure you know the type. They see the world through gloomy glasses.

Everything is awful.

Your idea sucks.

Nothing will work.

There is no hope.

What’s the point?

Of course, we all feel down from time to time. But, if you stay in that state forever, it’s a problem. It’s a problem in life (please talk with a professional), and it’s a problem for your career.

I saw that in the workplace. People who started a conversation from a point of pessimism and negativity (e.g., their first reaction was to tell you why something would never work) struggled to get ahead.

Leadership didn’t like it at all. Pro tip: nothing says “don’t promote me” like shooting down every idea your boss shares with you.

I’m not saying you need to be a Pollyanna. But when someone is excited and brings you an idea, your first reaction shouldn’t always be negative. Instead…

Listen to what they have to say. Really listen!

Discuss how it might work. Seriously, try to envision it.

Ask questions to understand more and explore the idea more deeply.

Then, share some issues that should be considered (e.g., how something similar failed before) to provide a balanced, thoughtful response.

Here’s the thing. Just because something failed before doesn’t mean there isn’t a way to succeed this time.

Timing matters. The approach matters. The team matters. Enthusiasm and energy matter.

Start with optimism and then add a dash of realism to make sure you create a plan that has a hope of succeeding. Blind optimism isn’t great either!

But, don’t get a reputation for being the negative person on the team that no one wants to work with, bring new ideas to, or promote.

⏳ My workshop registration closes in less than 5 days!

I'm hosting my workshop on how to build a solopreneur business on Feb 26th.

"Build a Lifestyle Business to Escape Your 9-5 Job"

I'll record the workshop and share the video with you later. So, if the time doesn't work for you, you'll have the workbook exercises and video to use, just like a course.

Note: I won’t offer this specific workshop again for 6 months! So, if you’re interested, learn more about it and get your ticket today.

Learn more…

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.

