I’m sorry, but nothing lasts forever.

I’ve talked about seizing moments of opportunity in your career before. It’s the idea that every career has waves and peaks, but eventually, all of it tapers off and decays.

Today’s tip is more about recognizing and seizing smaller opportunities in the moment. Unless this comes naturally to you, many of us struggle to see when the winds are blowing in our favor.

Later, with hindsight, we realize it and kick ourselves. But it’s usually too late. The moment has passed.

I was recently talking about this with my youngest son. He’s in the last weeks of college and preparing to graduate. A few days ago, he received a Distinguished Undergraduate Student Award from his major’s department.

Next, he plans to continue his education and apply to graduate school. So, I said, “Now is the time to ask the professors for letters of recommendation! They just gave you an award, so you’re salient in their minds. Seize the advantage and ask for this favor since they are more likely to say yes right now. Later, after you graduate, they may not even remember who you are since this is a large university.”

It takes vigilance and practice to recognize moments like this in your life. But, when they occur, don’t hesitate. Don’t wait. Leverage the opportunity!

For example:

You had a great networking meeting with someone new, and they clearly enjoyed the conversation. Ask, “Is there someone else you’d recommend that I meet? Could you introduce me to them?”

You have just completed a successful presentation, and your manager is quite happy with you. Immediately schedule a follow-up meeting to have a quick conversation about your career growth in the company and your promotion path.

You wrapped up a project with a client, and they love the work you’ve done for them. That moment is a great time to ask for a testimonial.

Your college advisor is thrilled with your academic performance and asks about your future plans. That would be a great time to ask if they could introduce you to someone for an internship or a job. Hey, the market is terrible right now! Use every advantage you have.

Do you have examples from your life when you wish you’d seized an opportunity but let the moment pass?

Or do you have some great examples of when you did seize the moment and make the best of the timing?

I’m Larry Cornett, a Freedom Coach who works with you to optimize your career, business, and life. My mission is to help you become a more "Invincible You" so you can live your life on your terms instead of being controlled by someone else's rules. I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and our Great Dane.

