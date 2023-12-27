I’ve been on video calls almost every day for over 6 years. The Zoom fatigue of being on camera is real.

I’m not a selfie lover. Check my IG or Facebook, and you’ll notice I don’t plaster my filtered face all over them.

I also don’t enjoy looking at myself on camera, which apparently is rare? I see lots of memes about people staring at their own video while they’re in meetings. Okay, you pretty people. Enjoy that show!

But I think I’ve had enough. So, I want to experiment with voice-only Zoom calls in the new year. Much like the olden days, I think it will help me focus more on the other person’s voice and the conversation vs. being distracted by the videos.

Some of you may have a manager who loves to say, “Cameras on, people!” So, have a private conversation with them about that. Tell them you’re okay with some meetings with the camera on, but you are also feeling this Zoom fatigue, and you’re burning out. So, you want to take a break from the camera when possible.

I always take notes during my calls, so I’m going to keep track of how I feel about them with my camera turned off this year. I also journal every morning (which I highly recommend), so I’m also going to track my overall wellness and feelings of burnout.

I’m hoping that a greater focus on voice and in-person meetings will help both of us!

🎁 If you’re still looking for a great holiday gift for an ambitious loved one or friend, how about a gift subscription to this newsletter and our private career community?

Give a gift subscription

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.