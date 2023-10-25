Every point of failure is a moment to learn more about yourself.

When I shut down my last tech startup (yes, it failed); I took a step back to figure out what I really wanted more than anything else.

What should I do next?

What drove me?

Money?

Impact?

Fame?

Digging deep, I realized it was freedom.

I crave independence more than money, prestige, and recognition.

That day, I began designing my new solopreneur business and optimized the model to maximize my freedom. I never wanted to work for someone else ever again.

Here we are—7 years later—and I've never been happier.

When you experience failure (e.g., job loss), stop and take a breath. Don't leap right back into the thick of things (e.g., a job search) before you take the time to understand yourself better.

What you want next in your life may not be on the path you've always felt you had to take.

You might want to take your life in an entirely new, better direction!

But you'll never know if you don't slow down and reflect. You owe it to yourself and your future.

Hi, I’m Larry Cornett, a Personal Coach who can work with you to optimize your career, life, or business. My mission is to help you take complete control of your work and life so you can become a more “Invincible You.” I live in Northern California near Lake Tahoe with my wife and Great Dane.